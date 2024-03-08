Secret Escapes taps Nium to augment hotel payments

Secret Escapes collaborates with trusted providers to present exclusive luxury travel deals to its 60 million members at competitive online prices. Additionally, the company conducts more than 1 million price checks monthly across various deals to offer good value to customers.
Using Nium’s Virtual Card solution, Secret Escapes can efficiently pay its partners and suppliers around the world in over 20 local currencies, enabling its new and long-standing providers alike to get paid instantly without the headaches of manual reconciliation and costly foreign exchange fees. Increased acceptance rates, better protection against fraud, and the ability to get money back for undelivered services are also among the benefits to Secret Escapes’ hotel customers.
Officials from Secret Escapes said that at a time when hotels are grappling with inflation and evolving consumer expectations, expensive, rigid, and lengthy payment processes are the last thing they need. Their partners are a crucial part of their business, and they are constantly striving for ways to make their lives easier. With Nium, they are providing more flexibility and choice for their providers, in turn driving better deals for their members.
Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Nium said that for too long, the travel industry has retrofitted outdated payment methods to its unique ecosystem of travellers, tourism suppliers, and third-party vendors. Their partnership with Secret Escapes is another example of how virtual card payment solutions are driving the travel industry towards a better future, for the benefit of all its participants.
Building on Nium’s virtual credit card solution, Secret Escapes will have the opportunity to expand its partnership via access to Nium's real-time cross-border payments network for collections and payouts to bank accounts, digital wallets, and cards in over 100+ currencies and 190+ markets around the world.
Nium was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. Its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets.
Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. The company holds regulatory licences and authorisations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.
Secret Escapes Group, founded in 2011, is a prominent online travel and experiences company. It comprises a range of travel brands operating across Europe including: Secret Escapes, Travelist, Slevomat, and Zl'avomat. It is delivering on its vision of inspiring the world to escape in style by using proprietary technology to offer its members personalised selections of high-quality holidays and hand-picked hotel offers at market-leading discounts.
