SABB partners Visa for a free-for-life cashback credit card

Tuesday 13 December 2022 12:58 CET | News

Saudi British Bank (SABB) has partnered Visa to launch a free-for-life credit card that offers cashback on foreign transactions and local purchases.

 

The SABB Visa Cashback Platinum Credit Card is offered to customers free for life and includes a 2% cashback offer on foreign transactions as well as 1% for local purchases. The card also offers cashback of up to 10% of the value of purchases in categories such as fuel, restaurants, and supermarkets. These sums are automatically deposited into the customer's account each month. 

Apart from cashback, card owners benefit from free access to private airport lounges, online purchases, and travel insurance. In order to apply for SABB cards, customers can use SABBNET or the SABB mobile application without having to visit an actual branch. That’s because SABB uses an integrated digital experience for issuing credit cards, from the time customers submit their applications to the time they receive their cards. 

Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a licensed financial institution operating under the supervision and control of the Saudi Central Bank. SABB was founded in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. The bank provides integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking as well as investment and treasury services. 

Regarding the partnership with Visa, SABB representatives cited by zawya.com emphasised the increasing demand for rewarding credit cards as well as cashback’s position as one of the most successful banking offers in the market, and its role as a convenient savings option. 

Visa officials cited by the same source described the Visa Platinum cashback credit card as a unique offer designed for the evolving needs of the bank’s customers in Saudi Arabia. They also expressed their readiness to support SABB in order to deliver secure, seamless and rewarding payment experiences for Saudi Arabian consumers.

 

SABB partnered Visa’s Cybersource

The Visa Platinum credit card launch follows SABB’s partnership with Visa’s Cybersource payment gateway and risk platform in December 2022. The partnership between SABB and Cybersource aims to improve network uptime, which will also supplement the bank’s payment gateway proposition. SABB wants to use Visa’s payment technology to enable the merchants working with the bank to provide customers with a secure payment experience. 

Cybersource is a Visa company that offers a complete portfolio of online and in-person services that simplify and automate payments. Through global reach, local expertise, modern capabilities, and commerce insights, Cybersource offers flexible, secure, and creative commerce solutions for everyday life.


