|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

IDEX Biometrics obtains Visa and Mastercard Certifications

Friday 5 November 2021 15:01 CET | News

Norway-based authentication company IDEX Biometrics has announced new certifications and a new order for its TrustedBio fingerprint sensor solution.

The order came from IDEMIA, IDEX’s partner in biometric payment cards. The companies officially unveiled their joint solution in 2021, and IDEX has now revealed that IDEMIA has placed a large production order for the TrustedBio sensor.

The sensor will be integrated into IDEMIA’s F.CODE payment card, and IDEX says deliveries for the order will begin early 2022. In a statement announcing the order, IDEX explained that it ‘represents a material increase’ to the company’s current backlog.

The order arrives alongside certifications from Mastercard and Visa. Each of the financial services companies has issued a Letter of Approval for IDEMIA’s F.CODE solution, effectively verifying to merchants, issuers, and other players in the payments ecosystem that the biometric card will be fully functional with EMV payment systems, just like any other EMV card.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: biometrics, debit card, IDEMIA, Visa, Mastercard, certification, partnership, EMV
Categories: Securing Transactions | Cards
Countries: Norway
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like