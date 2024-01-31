Iberia airlines now accepts UnionPay cards online

This integration enables tourists to book flights and make payments using UnionPay cards through Iberia Airlines' official website and app. This new payment option supplements Iberia's existing methods, offering enhanced security and efficiency for online transactions.
Having operated for nearly a century, Iberia Airlines now serves 26 domestic and 64 international destinations across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, facilitating convenient travel for tourists worldwide. Meanwhile, UnionPay's extensive global coverage ensures cardholders have access to diverse payment scenarios worldwide.
With billions of cards issued globally, UnionPay is a significant player in the card payment network and is particularly popular in the Chinese and Asian markets. This partnership with UnionPay further expands Iberia Airlines' reach to the Asian customer base in the Euro Zone.
Iberia Airlines has been operating for over 96 years, connecting people globally. It is part of the International Airline Group and is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and powering 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. Recognized as a leading carrier between Europe and Latin America, Iberia serves fifty countries from Madrid airport, its primary hub. Beyond passenger services, Iberia is involved in air freight, aircraft maintenance, and airport handling services.
UnionPay International collaborates with over 2,500 partners globally to serve the world's largest cardholder base. With acceptance at over 70 million merchants in 181 countries and regions, UnionPay extends its reach beyond the Chinese Mainland, encompassing over 38 million merchants and 1.76 million ATMs globally.
As of early 2024, The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has revealed a strategic alliance with UnionPay, with the goal of implementing contactless payment solutions in the area. This collaboration aims to position NBO as one of the pioneering banks in Oman to adopt UnionPay services, enabling all its terminals to accept contactless payments. This advancement will empower cardholders to utilize their mobile wallet, mobile banking app, or contactless cards for purchasing goods and services.
Furthermore, Standard Bank, headquartered in South Africa, has joined forces with UnionPay to launch ecommerce acceptance across multiple African countries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions