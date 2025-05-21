Subscribe
FAB pilots virtual B2B card solution with Oracle and Mastercard

Wednesday 21 May 2025 13:45 CET | News

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has initiated a pilot programme involving a virtual card solution developed jointly by Oracle and Mastercard.

 

This marks the first such implementation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The move integrates Mastercard’s virtual card technology directly into Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform, offering a consolidated approach to business-to-business (B2B) finance and payments.  

The new system is intended to address long-standing inefficiencies in corporate payment processes, such as manual data entry, disjointed workflows, and limited financial visibility. FAB’s corporate clients are expected to gain from faster transaction processing, improved data transparency, and better control over cash flow. 

The pilot was announced during the Oracle CloudWorld Tour in Dubai. It aligns with recent trends in Embedded Finance, where digital tools are incorporated into enterprise systems to improve speed, security, and efficiency in financial operations.

 

Embedded virtual cards integrated into ERP systems

The embedded solution enables commercial users to make payments through single-use virtual card numbers, reducing exposure to fraud and supporting data security. By streamlining payment processes directly within Oracle’s ERP environment, the system eliminates the need for external implementation or separate integration costs. 

Officials from Mastercard noted that virtual cards are becoming increasingly relevant for businesses adapting to the pace of digital transformation. They highlighted the role of the embedded card solution in helping companies digitise payment processes and reduce operational friction. 

FAB’s adoption of the solution is also a response to regional payment challenges. Data from the 2024 ‘Payment Practices Barometer’ indicates that around 40% of UAE-based firms identify inefficient payment systems as a primary reason for delays. FAB officials stated that automating these processes may help clients manage operational costs and improve supplier relationships through more reliable payment cycles. 

Additionally, the embedded payment model is expected to aid in regulatory compliance and facilitate cross-border transactions using Mastercard’s international network.


Keywords: product launch, partnership, virtual card, embedded finance, embedded payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mastercard, Oracle
Countries: United Arab Emirates
Payments & Commerce

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Mastercard

Oracle

