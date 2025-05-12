Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Extend introduces open-source AI toolkit to optimise finance workflow

Monday 12 May 2025 12:39 CET | News

Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, has announced the launch of its open-source AI toolkit.

The toolkit supports several frameworks, including integration with the Anthropic Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenAI, native support for LangChain, and compatibility with CrewAI for complex multi-agent workflows. 

Extend launches open-source AI toolkit

Among the features of the Extend platform is flexibility, particularly regarding access to modern solutions with the banks and credit cards of their choice. With this multi-framework support, users can integrate the Extend API into their custom AI workflows. 

Within the toolkit integration, Extend’s users can query their financial data using natural language, perform advanced analytics, and generate custom reports, as well as automate workflows such as expense categorisation and budget tracking. Businesses can use AI agents to analyse spending patterns, identify cost-saving opportunities, and track other payment trends.

The launch of the open-source AI toolkit highlights Extends’ commitment to advancement and improving customer experience. Integrating AI features with Extends’ spend and expense management platform allows businesses to manage their finances effectively while having a simplified and insightful experience.  

Officials stated that Extend plans to continue expanding its AI capabilities, with product development focused on incorporating more AI automation features within the Extend platform. 

Recent updates from Extend

In March 2025, Extend announced its entry into a referral agreement with Visa to support middle-market companies in optimising their B2B payments. This partnership aimed to improve financial control, combat fraud, and simplify accounting processes using virtual cards.

Middle-market businesses increasingly sought efficient payment solutions that offered greater control over their expenses while improving security and maximising. Virtual cards have emerged as a preferred option, with global virtual card spending projected to reach nearly USD 14 trillion by 2028, a significant rise from USD 3.1 trillion in 2023.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, artificial intelligence, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Extend
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Extend

|
Discover all the Company news on Extend and other articles related to Extend in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like