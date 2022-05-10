Entersekt partners with Capitec Bank to reduce friction for ecommerce transactions

The in-house EMV 3-D Secure Solution developed by Entersekt aims to boost the security of ecommerce payments, while also reducing friction for cardholders. The new technology leverages behavioural analytics from NuData Security, a Mastercard company, and builds on the partnership between the latter and Entersekt previously signed in 2020.
As card-not-present fraud remains high in the region, counting for 80% of credit card fraud and 53% debit card fraud, the implementation of additional security measures for cardholders is a must. The new solution provided by South African fintech is available as a single platform and combines machine learning, behavioural biometrics, and insights from billions of data points to distinguish between authentic card users and potential fraudsters.
