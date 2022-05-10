|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Entersekt partners with Capitec Bank to reduce friction for ecommerce transactions

Tuesday 10 May 2022 12:03 CET | News

South Africa-based fintech provider of mobile authentication and app security software Entersekt has announced a strategic partnership with Capitec Bank to implement 3-D Secure solution.

The in-house EMV 3-D Secure Solution developed by Entersekt aims to boost the security of ecommerce payments, while also reducing friction for cardholders. The new technology leverages behavioural analytics from NuData Security, a Mastercard company, and builds on the partnership between the latter and Entersekt previously signed in 2020.

As card-not-present fraud remains high in the region, counting for 80% of credit card fraud and 53% debit card fraud, the implementation of additional security measures for cardholders is a must. The new solution provided by South African fintech is available as a single platform and combines machine learning, behavioural biometrics, and insights from billions of data points to distinguish between authentic card users and potential fraudsters.

Through the partnership, Capitec Bank will make use of the latest 3-D Secure technology and will enable protection for customers with less friction at checkout. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: 3-D Secure, credit card, debit card, fraud detection, online fraud, fraud prevention, credit card fraud, identity fraud
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Capitec Bank, ENTERSEKT, Mastercard, NuData Security
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Capitec Bank

|

ENTERSEKT

|

Mastercard

|

NuData Security

|
Discover all the Company news on Capitec Bank and other articles related to Capitec Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like