News

Discover Financial Services, Saudi Payments partner to expand card acceptance

Friday 10 July 2020 12:18 CET | News

Discover Financial Services has partnered with Saudi Payments to expand global acceptance for both companies. 

According to Yahoo Finance, the deal will allow Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE, and network alliance cardholders to use their cards on the mada network.

Moreover, the expansion consists of point of sale (POS) on ecommerce platforms and at ATMs across the Kingdom, boosting international acceptance for all cardholders apart from additional payment options in the Saudi digital payment environment. Besides, it enables Saudi Arabia-based banks to issue cards that will be accepted on the Discover Global Network for international purchases and cash access outside the Kingdom.

Therefore, Discover Global Network cardholders will be able to use more than 470,000 POS terminals at local merchants and above 18,000 ATM access points in Saudi Arabia. The initiative comes to support the Kingdom’s target of becoming 70% cashless by 2030.

Overall, the Discover Global Network has been constantly made efforts to extend its presence. Discover Global Network consists of Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and above 15 alliance partner networks worldwide, and has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access sites across the globe. 


