BOB Financial, Snapdeal introduce co-branded JCB RuPay contactless credit card

Monday 5 September 2022 13:56 CET | News

India-based acquirer BOB Financial and Snapdeal have partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB to launch the Snapdeal BoB JCB RuPay credit card.

 

BOB Financial Solutions, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Snapdeal in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International Co. Ltd. have announced the launch of the Snapdeal BOB JCB RuPay Credit Card.

The product is designed keeping in mind the purchase behaviour of shopping enthusiasts and will offer a host of benefits and rewards. The card will also be usable at international merchants and ATMs through the extensive JCB global network.

Users of the co-branded credit card will receive up to 5% unlimited cashback (accrued as 20 reward points on every USD 1.25 spent) on the Snapdeal app and website. Activation of the co-branded credit card within 30 days of issuance will entitle the cardholder to shopping benefits on Snapdeal worth up to USD 6.27.

The card also offers 10 reward points per USD 1.25 for online, grocery, and departmental store spends. For purchases in all other categories, customers will get 4 reward points for every USD 1.25 spent. The cardholders will also enjoy free Add-On cards for family members, waiver of 1% fuel surcharge, easy EMI options (pre and post purchase), and periodic offers across merchants.

BOB Financial, Snapdeal introduce co-branded JCB RuPay contactless credit card

About BOB Financial Solutions Limited

BOB Financial Solutions is a non-banking financial company, wholly owned by Bank of Baroda. The company's primary business is in credit cards with its key differentiator being simple, easy-to-understand products that are fairly priced and efficiently serviced. A pioneer in the space of credit cards, BOB Financial offers an array of products catering to all segments of customers. It is leveraging technology to provide unique payment solutions to its customers.


Keywords: partnership, credit card, loyalty programme, cashback, EMI licence
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: BOB Financial, JCB, NPCI, Snapdeal
Countries: India
