|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BMO launches Elite Mastercard credit cards in Canada

Friday 26 November 2021 14:04 CET | News

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has expanded its line of Mastercard credit cards available to business owners by introducing BMO World Elite Business Mastercard and BMO Air Miles World Elite Business Mastercard.

The two new credit cards are designed to meet the needs of both small entrepreneurs and medium-sized Canadian businesses and are accessible through BMO online banking. 

The BMO World Elite card offers 4 BMP Rewards points for every CAD 1 spent on gas, phone, Internet bills, and supplies, and 1.5 BMO Rewards points for each CAD 1 spent on other card purchases. In addition, clients benefit from two complimentary airport lounge visits per year, expanded travel protection, and free virtual care visits processed through Maple.

Clients who opt for the BMO Air Miles World Elite credit card will earn 4x the reward miles when using their card, 1 reward mile per CAD 12 spent on regular purchases, extended travel protection, and free virtual care visits accessed through Maple.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, Mastercard, credit card, online banking, loyalty programme
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cards
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like