Aspire teams up with Nium, enables Google Pay feature in its virtual cards

Thursday 24 September 2020 15:37 CET | News

Singapore-based startup Aspire, in collaboration with Nium, has announced plans to go plastic-less through the issuance of virtual Visa corporate cards.

The collaboration will also enable all cards under Aspire to be made available on Google Pay.  

Nium’s end-to-end issuing, processing, and onboarding services allow Aspire’s customers to have an additional option of completing their payments via Google Pay on Visa-accepted terminals. With its virtual corporate cards being made available on Google Pay, business owners can now go green and pay on POS devices and online without the need for a physical card. 

The Aspire virtual corporate card is complimentary with Aspire Business Account. The account, that provides low and transparent FX fees, is fully integrated with accounting systems and custom spending limits so businesses can keep track of spending and stay on top of their accounts with real-time notifications. 

Visa’s and Google Pay’s NFC feature provides Aspire customers with a streamlined payment process. Businesses can confirm and complete in-store and online purchase without having to enter their payment information again, which enables faster checkout. 


