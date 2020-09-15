|
allpay and Blocser confirm card contract for UK gig economy

Tuesday 15 September 2020

Denmark-based fintech Blocser has partnered with UK-based card manufacturer allpay.cards planning to boost the UK gig economy.

 

Blocser’s offer has backed those working beyond the 9-5 model with an account, payment card, billing tool and digital business card. Blocser’s partnership with allpay.cards offer the UK gig market transition support allowing digital payments directly to the Butterfly card. The payments are pitched as instant and fee-free between blocsers.

allpay.cards offers the full end-to-end physical card solution, from initial card design, through to delivery to the cardholders. The manufacture and bureau processes are managed at the UK Mastercard and Visa accredited, PCI compliant site. Onsite expertise in design, manufacture, EMV technical, logistics along with a dedicated account management team will ensure the launch and ongoing services.


Keywords: Allpay.cards, Blocser, partnership, cards, card contract, gig economy EMV, UK, Mastercard, Visa, PCI compliance, digital business card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Denmark
