Aleta Planet partners AXS to enable digital payments with UnionPay cards

According to the press release, Aleta Planet is providing the API technology to power the use of all UnionPay cards to make e-payments through AXS. UnionPay acceptance will not be available at physical AXS stations and the online AXS e-Station. AXS users can use their UnionPay debit and credit cards to pay their bills or fines, top-up prepaid cards, and use government e-services wherever they are. Besides, Aleta Planet is the first fintech and certified principal member of UnionPay to partner AXS.
Furthermore, the AP-1 virtual card can also be used to pay bills on AXS. Launched last December, AP-1 enables Singapore-based consumers and foreigners to make cashless payments in China for big and small transactions. This will benefit business and leisure travelers going to mainland China as restrictions on cross-border travel ease further in the coming months.
Overall, Aleta Planet has been looking to expand its suite of services for UnionPay cardholders, providing more digital payment options, benefits, and rewards. The move comes as demand for UnionPay cards continues to grow among Singaporean consumers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions