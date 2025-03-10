Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Al Etihad Payments and UnionPay launch co-badge cards in the UAE

Monday 10 March 2025 14:51 CET | News

Al Etihad Payments has entered into a strategic partnership with UnionPay International to introduce co-badge ‘UnionPay – Jaywan’ cards in the UAE.

 

The agreement, signed at UnionPay International’s headquarters in Shanghai, will enable the launch of cards that combine the logos of both UnionPay and the UAE’s domestic payment network, Jaywan. 

The co-badge cards will be linked to Jaywan's domestic payment network for local transactions, aiming to ensure smooth payment experiences within the UAE. At the same time, the partnership provides cardholders with access to UnionPay’s global network, facilitating transactions in over 180 countries and regions.

 

Al Etihad Payments has entered into a strategic partnership with UnionPay International to introduce co-badge ‘UnionPay – Jaywan’ cards in the UAE.

 

The partnership aims to support financial inclusion 

Officials from Al Etihad Payments noted that the collaboration is aligned with the UAE's goals of modernising its payment infrastructure. The co-badge cards are expected to support financial inclusion by offering a secure and efficient payment solution for both domestic and international transactions.  

A representative from Al Etihad Payments stated that this collaboration with UnionPay International demonstrates their commitment to enhancing payment solutions in the UAE. By integrating both networks, the cards offer consumers seamless payment options within the UAE and beyond. 

Officials from UnionPay International expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the role it will play in supporting the UAE's vision of a more inclusive payment ecosystem. They also mentioned that the partnership reflects the strengthening ties between China and the UAE, encouraging further economic and financial collaboration. 

The cards are anticipated to support the UAE's financial market and payments infrastructure, with the first batch set to be issued soon across local financial institutions.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: credit card, partnership, payments infrastructure, financial inclusion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Al Etihad Payments, UnionPay
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Al Etihad Payments

|

UnionPay

|
Discover all the Company news on Al Etihad Payments and other articles related to Al Etihad Payments in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like