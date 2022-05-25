|
Coingrig teams with Nordigen to connect bank accounts to digital wallets

Romania-based digital wallet Coingrig has integrated Nordigen’s Open Banking platform to increase the ease of bank connectivity to their digital wallet.

Coingrig is a digital wallet that allows the users to manage all their personal finance and assets in one place. From crypto to traditional banking, the wallet provides functions for users to securely access their cryptocurrency and bank account balances and also track their stock market, ETFs or commodities holdings.

Through their wallets, users can purchase and sell cryptocurrency, have access to over a million trade tokens across multiple blockchains, connect their centralised exchanges holdings, and a unified swap feature that is integrated with various decentralised exchanges. The wallet is non-custodial and the user can access it without making an account. 

The Nordigen integration allows Coingrig users to securely connect to bank accounts and view aggregated banking data in their Coingrig digital wallet. Using Open Banking to bring financial information in one place, the integration supports Coingrig by reducing the hassle associated with financial data being dispersed in multiple locations, as well as giving the user increased control and overview over their personal finances.


