Fiserv and PayPal partner to link stablecoin payment systems

The initiative focuses on enabling more efficient domestic and cross-border transactions by integrating blockchain-based payment infrastructure into traditional financial systems.

The companies plan to identify specific use cases where their stablecoins can be incorporated into payment flows, including merchant settlements, payouts, and international transfers. Both firms see stablecoins as a tool for improving the speed and accessibility of payments while reducing the dependence on traditional banking rails.

Focus on global payment efficiency

According to representatives from Fiserv, the company’s development of FIUSD, a stablecoin designed to be compatible with banking infrastructure aims to support financial institutions in deploying new digital payment tools. PYUSD, issued by Paxos Trust Company and launched in 2023, is already being used in areas such as startup funding, invoice reconciliation, and remittance services through platforms like Xoom.

Officials from PayPal noted that businesses continue to face obstacles such as delayed fund transfers and currency volatility. They stated that blockchain technology provides an avenue to address these inefficiencies, particularly for global transactions, by enabling 24/7 access and reduced transfer times.

The expanded partnership underscores an effort by both firms to connect traditional finance with blockchain-based tools. The stablecoin interoperability plan is part of a larger shift toward programmable payments and digital asset adoption in established financial services.





Disclosures and risk considerations

Both Fiserv and PayPal included several disclaimers related to stablecoin usage. These covered operational risks tied to blockchain networks, third-party reliance, and regulatory uncertainties that may affect service availability. Users are advised that stablecoins like PYUSD are not insured by US agencies such as the FDIC or SIPC and should review all terms and conditions before use.

The value of PYUSD is pegged to the US dollar, with reserves held in a mix of dollar deposits and US Treasuries. While entities with direct access can redeem PYUSD on a 1:1 basis with the US dollar, other holders may be subject to market prices.

For more information about PayPal, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.