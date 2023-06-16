Subscribe
The Paypers launches The Global Overview of Payments Providers 2023

Friday 16 June 2023 14:47 CET | News

The Paypers has launched The Global Overview of Payments Providers 2023, the most recent market analysis of key payment providers in the B2B and B2C commerce payments ecosystem.

 

The report examines key industry trends, investment patterns, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships established in the past months, along with promising startups to watch. It also features insightful perspectives on payment strategies that stakeholders should consider and comprehensive profiles of key players in this field, outlining their distinct capabilities and portfolios. 


The global ecommerce payments market – state of play 

The global market for ecommerce payments was estimated at USD 206.7 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach a revised size of USD 612.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. In spite of this intimidating number, 2022 was the year in which previously rising trends have begun to be finetuned, more tailored to the market than ever. After the decade debuted with a boom in ecommerce volume, and technology needed to keep up with demand, in 2022 payment enablers and merchants focused more on personalising experiences and technologies, paying close attention to specific verticals. 

Transaction security has been centre stage, and real-time payments have become a reality – with national real-time payments rails gaining traction all over the world, and FedNow being scheduled for launch in 2023. 2022 also marked a significant transformation for global economies, with notable shifts in consumer spending patterns due to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and higher interest rates. Moreover, from B2B commerce to the meteoric rise of embedded finance, the market seems to have found a balance between offering a seamless customer experience and securing a viable liquidity runway amid talks of recession. Therefore, building resilience and hypercompetitive services has never been more current. 

This is the environment, both on a B2C and B2B level, where ecommerce and payments professionals have a duty to stay ahead of the curve. The Paypers is coming to meet the need for clarity and comprehension of the ecommerce payments ecosystem, with the fourth edition of the most relevant source of information in this context: The Global Overview of Payments Providers 2023 – Key Actors and Trends Shaping the B2B and B2C Ecommerce Payments Industry.

 

The Paypers launches The Global Overview of Payments Providers 2023

Report highlights

Read the report to gain insights into the following key points:

What you need to be in the know

  • A full overview of 2023’s payments ecosystem, including relevant players, trends, and perspectives (Flagship Advisory Partners)

  • An exploration of the key trends we see today in payments M&A and a forecast for the rest of 2023 (Edgar, Dunn & Company)

  • An infographic detailing the strategic and financial buys in the payments industry in Q4 2022 and Q2 2023

  • An analysis of the investment space highlighting the importance of seamless and frictionless transactions in building future value (Augmentum Fintech)

  • An illustrative infographic with the main strategic investments in the payments industry in Q4 2022 and Q2 2023 

  • An overview of the most notable partnerships and product innovations in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 (The Paypers)


Startups to watch

  • An analysis of the startups that are redefining the payments space in 2023, with an emphasis on their unique value propositions and the key developments they are spearheading (Plug and Play)

  • An infographic of relevant startups to watch in 2023 – categories included: SMB tech, e-wallets, Open Banking, B2B payments, decentralised finance, and finance in the metaverse


Lessons from the industry: costs, strategies, and partnerships

  • An editorial piece on how fintech has evolved so far and where its future might lie (Banking Circle)

  • An expert opinion on core aspects for payment strategy in 2023, including new regulations, governance and risk management, economic forecasts, and much more (Allyiz)

  • An insightful piece on the top priorities merchants need to consider when choosing the right payments partners (CMSPI)


An extensive second part of the report is dedicated to cataloguing this ecosystem through its collection of industry company profiles, which detail the most relevant features of their portfolio. We complemented this section with an engaging ecosystem mapping – extracting pivotal data from the company profiles and placing them in such a way that the featured companies can be compared and contrasted at a glance – and an infographic of key payment providers in B2B and B2C commerce

Endorsement partners 

The headline sponsor for The Global Overview of Payments Providers 2023 is our trusted partner Banking Circle. The report is endorsed by Flagship Advisory Partners, a boutique consultancy and M&A advisory firm focused on payments, which provides strategy, delivery, and M&A support to financial institutions, PSPs, fintechs, technology providers, brands, and investors. Our key media partner is Merchant Payments Ecosystem, Europe's largest merchant payments conference.

We invite you to download your complimentary copy and explore The Global Overview of Payments Providers 2023 to stay one step ahead in this competitive market!


