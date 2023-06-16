The Paypers launches The Global Overview of Payments Providers 2023

The report examines key industry trends, investment patterns, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships established in the past months, along with promising startups to watch. It also features insightful perspectives on payment strategies that stakeholders should consider and comprehensive profiles of key players in this field, outlining their distinct capabilities and portfolios.
Read the report to gain insights into the following key points:
What you need to be in the know
A full overview of 2023’s payments ecosystem, including relevant players, trends, and perspectives (Flagship Advisory Partners)
An exploration of the key trends we see today in payments M&A and a forecast for the rest of 2023 (Edgar, Dunn & Company)
An infographic detailing the strategic and financial buys in the payments industry in Q4 2022 and Q2 2023
An analysis of the investment space highlighting the importance of seamless and frictionless transactions in building future value (Augmentum Fintech)
An illustrative infographic with the main strategic investments in the payments industry in Q4 2022 and Q2 2023
An overview of the most notable partnerships and product innovations in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 (The Paypers)
Startups to watch
An analysis of the startups that are redefining the payments space in 2023, with an emphasis on their unique value propositions and the key developments they are spearheading (Plug and Play)
An infographic of relevant startups to watch in 2023 – categories included: SMB tech, e-wallets, Open Banking, B2B payments, decentralised finance, and finance in the metaverse
Lessons from the industry: costs, strategies, and partnerships
An editorial piece on how fintech has evolved so far and where its future might lie (Banking Circle)
An expert opinion on core aspects for payment strategy in 2023, including new regulations, governance and risk management, economic forecasts, and much more (Allyiz)
An insightful piece on the top priorities merchants need to consider when choosing the right payments partners (CMSPI)
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
