Worldline launches EV Charging Payments Suite

It has been designed for meeting the needs and demands of network providers for the e-mobility segment, including infrastructure owners, charge point operators, charging station manufacturers, and mobility service providers across Europe.
Following this announcement, the payment solution provided by Worldline is set to be presented to the public for the first time at the Power2Drive trade fair in Munich, between the 14th and the 16th of June 2023.
The Worldline EV Charging Payments Suite is currently available for charging network providers, as well as e-vehicle drivers all over Europe. The product is using the proven Worldline payments technology and it was developed as a modular end-to-end solution specifically for the Electric Vehicle Charging market. The solution meets the international and local payment requirements of charging providers and retailers across the EU, and it can be deployed in every European country.
Customers will have access to the full set of charging use cases, such as Scan and Charge, Park and Charge, and Tap and Charge. Those are complemented by cross-border payment methods, including international and national debit cards, credit cards, mobile payments, or ecommerce payment options. Traders and merchants have the possibility to maximise payment acceptance across all their channels, from face-to-face to ecommerce, while boosting user loyalty through a simple and secure payment experience.
The EV Charging Payments Suite is compatible with all commercially available charging stations in Europe. The traditional charges of early providers are supported alongside the more recent super-fast charges. Additional features will be available for the charging procedures, including pre-authorisation, incremental authorisation, as well as an online reversal.
Operations will benefit from a short time-to-market process, with a simple and efficient way to install its services and integrate them on the cloud. Clients will have a personalised onboarding process, accompanied by the company’s industry experts.
Worldline’s strategy of development
The company had multiple product launches and partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas across the globe.
In June 2023, the payment service provider obtained the Oracle Validated integration for its Hospitality Suite. The Worldline Hospitality Suite is a tool integrated with the Oracle OPERA Cloud Property Management System and it was built to offer a selection of cloud-based payment capabilities. Some of these include the full-service offering comprised of acquiring solutions, dynamic currency conversion, and face-to-face or online acceptance.
Earlier in the same month, Worldline partnered with BigCommerce to reduce online shopping cart abandonment. The collaboration aimed to further improve payment processing for online traders, merchants, and customers, whilst offering their products to minimise cart abandonment rates and increase conversion rates.
For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.
