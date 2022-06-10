FLEETCOR acquires British cross-border payments provider Global Reach

With the acquisition, FLEETCOR hopes to increase its cross-border payments scale and to strengthen its position as one of the largest non-bank global cross-border providers in the world. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and standard closing conditions.
FLEETCOR Technologies corporate payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitise and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in the UK, Global Reach has developed a presence in the UK, Canada, Spain, and the Netherlands.
