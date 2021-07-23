|
News

Exact Payments announces launch of new payments platform

Friday 23 July 2021 15:04 CET | News

US-based PSP Exact Payments has announced the launch of its new payment gateway now fully deployed in the Amazon Web Services Cloud. 

New cloud payment gateway delivers digital commerce solution for banks, software platforms and omnichannel merchants. Exact’s new payment gateway is leveraging the power of AWS Cloud infrastructure.

The new Exact Payments gateway features a suite of functionalities for digital commerce including: Apple PayTM, Google PayTM, PaypalTM, EMV 3-D Secure, Recurring Billing, Tokenization and Level 2 & 3 processing. Included in this launch, the company also released its suite of REST APIs and an open developer portal.


More: Link


