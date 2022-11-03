Twilio expands its Customer Engagement Platform's capabilities

The company introduced a variety of products and enhancements aimed at helping businesses be equipped with the technology required for profitable, long-term, direct relationships with their customers, something believed to be of extreme necessity in the current economic climate.
Company officials have stated that businesses are looking to have a more in-depth knowledge of their customers, with investments becoming more targeted, personalised, and efficient. With the Customer Engagement Platform, Twilio is looking to create data-driven customer experiences through a single platform, ultimately aiming to help strengthen digital businesses.
When onboarding new users, brands are required to decide the quantity of information that needs to be collected to check whether they are legitimate users, having to come to an arrangement that focuses on both user experience and security. With these requirements, brands often find themselves in a position where customers do not sign up or login due to the security process being time-consuming or frustrating.
Having this in mind, Twilio introduced a password-less approach: Verify Silent Network Authentication (SNA), providing a possession authentication method and the ability for end-users to go through the new user registration without having the sign-up flow disrupted, enabled by authoritative, deterministic mobile carrier signals. Having partnered with over 56 mobile operators across more than 30 countries, Twilio can carry out device and phone number verification with an operator, without there being a need for additional pin codes or visual tests from users. Currently available in public beta in the EU, Indonesia, India, the UK, and the US, SNA helps remove distracting authentication requirements and ensure an improved user experience.
The volatility of the global economy makes marketers have as top priorities the lowering of customer acquisition costs (CAC) and the increase of lifetime value (LTV), something believed to be challenging to achieve without having real-time data at scale.
Focusing on these needs, the company launched Twilio Engage, now generally available, a marketing solution that combines the power of a native Customer Data Platform (CDP) and native omnichannel together in one platform. This solution enables business to have a complete view of the customer, built with real-time profiles in the same place where journeys are orchestrated and personalised experiences activated, thus helping marketers drive growth at scale efficiently.
