SCCG Management chooses Kinectify for KYC/AML solutions in gaming

Wednesday 23 June 2021 13:33 CET | News

US-based Kinectify and SCCG Management have entered into an agreement to bring Kinectify’s new KYC and AML tools to the gaming industry.

Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organisations to know each customer and vendor, streamline workflows, and centralise information. 

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specialises in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialisation, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.


Keywords: partnership, AML, eKYC, fraud management
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
