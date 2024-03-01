Global Cyber Alliance partners with DIFC Academy to reduce risk

Recent research conducted by the Middle East Institute has showed that the UAE deterred over 71 million cyber attacks in the first nine months of 2023, which shows that the region is under constant surveillance from scammers, fraudsters, and hackers, looking for security breaches and loopholes at every step. The DIFC currently counts for over 5,500 active registered companies and more than 41,000 professionals, which only makes the collaboration with the GCA more opportune to help SMEs and individuals understand cyber threats and how to prevent them.
The joint initiative is set to bring free valuable cybersecurity resources to the local SMEs community where the DIFC Academy’s School of Future Skills will provide a comprehensive knowledge hub and learning solutions to further train the professional workforce and prepare new candidates for the cyber threats of the future.
DIFC’s Academy School of Future Skills aims to align with GCA’s vision for a secure digital environment, creating a new generation of professionals and businesses ready to tackle the difficulties and threats of the online world, minimising threats such as cyberattacks, phishing, scams, ransomware, and other types of fraud.
The Dubai International Financial Centre represents one of the world’s most advanced financial hubs and a milestone for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region, which encompasses 72 countries, a population of around 3 billion people, and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.
