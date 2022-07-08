Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

USDT stablecoin payments now illegal in China

Friday 8 July 2022 14:47 CET | News

As a Chinese court has ruled, the Tether USDT stablecoin cannot be used for salary payments, following the country’s blanket ban on all types of crypto transactions.

Despite the Chinese government banning all kinds of cryptocurrency transactions in 2021, some firms still use stablecoins like Tether (USDT) to pay their employees. Beijing’s Chaoyang District People’s Court has ruled that stablecoins like USDT cannot be used for salary payments.

The Chinese court stated that virtual currencies like USDT cannot circulate in the market as a currency, which requires all employers to only pay their workers using the official currency, renminbi (RMB).


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: stablecoin, regulation, crypto, digital assets
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies:
Countries: China
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like