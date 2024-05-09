Subscribe
News

O3 Capital partners with American Express for new cards in Nigeria

Thursday 9 May 2024 14:51 CET | News

Nigeria-based fintech and non-bank credit card issuer O3 Capital has partnered with American Express to issue four new Amex credit cards in Nigeria.

 

O3 Capital has announced an agreement with American Express to issue four new American Express credit cards: the O3 American Express Green Card for consumers, the O3 American Express Gold Card for consumers, the O3 American Express Platinum Card for consumers, and the O3 American Express Gold Business Card for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

 

O3 Capital has partnered with American Express to issue four new Amex credit cards in Nigeria.

Benefits of the new cards

With the O3 American Express Green, Gold, and Platinum Cards, O3 Capital will enhance its overall customer offering, providing American Express card members a range of travel and lifestyle benefits for use in Nigeria and when travelling overseas. These Cards will provide access to discounts at select businesses across Nigeria, cinema and dining perks, hotel and car rental benefits, and various insurances and protections.

Additionally, the O3 American Express Platinum Card will provide access to a travel and lifestyle concierge service, a membership with a global hotel programme, and five complimentary visits per year to eligible local and international airport lounges. Cards will be able to be used at American Express accepting merchants across Nigeria and around the world.

The O3 American Express Gold Business Card will be the first American Express card launched in Nigeria to specifically support the spending needs of businesses. This card will improve the day-to-day management of business transactions and cashflow with access to a credit facility, the ability to perform international transactions, and the inclusion of an extended repayment period of up to 45 days. It will also aim to support the running of a business, with benefits such as three complimentary visits per year to eligible local and international airport lounges, car rental perks, and travel insurance included.

Commenting on this agreement, officials from American Express said that with the O3 Capital American Express cards, consumers and businesses in Nigeria will have even more payment choice. American Express is happy to continue to strengthen its presence in Nigeria and expand its reach across Africa. The first American Express Business Card in one of the most populous African countries will give them another way to support local businesses with their growth aspirations.


Keywords: credit card, Issuer, fintech, financial inclusion, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: American Express, O3 Capital
Countries: Nigeria
