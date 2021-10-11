|
CFPB makes changes to credit card data submission process

Monday 11 October 2021 14:55 CET | News

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has issued new technical specifications for the credit card agreement submission process.

Issuers making credit card agreement submissions to the Bureau on a quarterly basis must complete a registration form and submit it to the bureau by 1 November 2021.

The CFPB’s Collect website is the mandatory vehicle for issuers to submit credit card agreements and their associated data in 2022 and beyond.

Registered issuers will receive an email in early December 2021 with account credentials. The issuer will have the ability to review its current submissions and start making the required submissions using Collect, starting 1 December 2021, once the issuer receives its login credentials.


More: Link


