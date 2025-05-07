Subscribe
It's Time to Transform Exceptions and Investigations

Report, published: May 2025

Exceptions and investigations (E&I) are time-consuming and expensive. But by transforming these processes, the financial industry could realise huge efficiency savings. 

To help put time and money back in your hands, we've reimagined our Case Management solution. Read our paper to find out just how much the industry stands to gain by adopting it.

 

 

Key findings:

  1. Understanding the pain points in E&I: 5-10 days average time taken to resolve payments investigations

  2. Quantifying the industry opportunity: USD 602 million potential industry-wide profit impact of more efficient E&I

  3. Tackling the challenges head-on: 80% potential time savings for cross border non-complex investigations

  4. Why now? 30-35% corporates would direct their flows to banks that offer support for ISO 20022 compliance

     

Read Swift’s paper to find out just how much the industry stands to gain by adopting it. 

 

Download report

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 07 May 2025
Pages 33
File Type PDF
Size 830kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Online & Mobile Banking
Companies SWIFT



