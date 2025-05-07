It's Time to Transform Exceptions and Investigations

Exceptions and investigations (E&I) are time-consuming and expensive. But by transforming these processes, the financial industry could realise huge efficiency savings.
Key findings:
Understanding the pain points in E&I: 5-10 days average time taken to resolve payments investigations
Quantifying the industry opportunity: USD 602 million potential industry-wide profit impact of more efficient E&I
Tackling the challenges head-on: 80% potential time savings for cross border non-complex investigations
Why now? 30-35% corporates would direct their flows to banks that offer support for ISO 20022 compliance
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions