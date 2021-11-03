|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Xantos Labs offers investment opportunities with Currencycloud

Wednesday 3 November 2021 10:00 CET | News

US-based investment adviser Xantos Labs has partnered with UK-based fintech Currencycloud to facilitate international expansion in a multi-currency world.

For several years Xantos Labs has been offering its investment advice to regular people in the US who want to invest in US securities but have found offering its services to an international audience difficult. Each territory had specific solutions for their regions, but no one provider could offer the global coverage of Currencycloud.

Xantos company officials have stated that they have looked at their competitors and noticed that the company could bring innovation through international expansion. As Xantos has already worked with Currencycloud in the past, its solutions were a natural fit for it.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, Currencycloud, partnership, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like