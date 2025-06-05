Worldpay partners with Early Warning Services to launch Paze as a checkout option

Worldpay and Early Warning Services have partnered to offer Paze, developed by the latter, as a checkout option for US merchants.
The Paze checkout experience allows consumers to pay online using their preferred credit and debit cards, providing augmented security through tokenization and digital authentication.
Financial institutions, such as banks and credit unions, enable Paze for eligible cardholders, eliminating the need for them to sign up or download an additional app to access the checkout option, where available. The financial organisations supporting Paze include Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo. Furthermore, using Paze incurs no extra costs.
As per company data, 150 million consumers already have access to Paze through their bank or credit union.
This integration addresses recent research from Worldpay, which found that 68% of consumers chose a checkout option for its convenience, and 48% abandoned their carts due to the number of steps needed to complete the checkout process.
By working together, Worldpay and Early Warning Services aim to provide convenience and security through tokenization for online checkout. Since transactions made using Paze utilise the network tokenization framework, the consumer’s credentials are safer than traditional manual entry, and merchants can experience enhanced authorisation rates. An optimal checkout can increase conversion rates by reducing the steps and friction needed to complete a purchase.
In May 2025, Worldpay announced its partnership with Exodus to optimise native card payments for self-custodial crypto wallets.
Following this announcement, Exodus launched XOPay, a solution that enabled customers to purchase cryptocurrencies directly within a self-custodial wallet, using a credit or debit card.
In addition, both Worldpay and Exodus continued to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritizing compliance with the industry's regulatory requirements and laws.
