Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Worldpay partners with Early Warning Services to launch Paze as a checkout option

Thursday 5 June 2025 15:12 CET | News

Worldpay and Early Warning Services have partnered to offer Paze, developed by the latter, as a checkout option for US merchants. 


The Paze checkout experience allows consumers to pay online using their preferred credit and debit cards, providing augmented security through tokenization and digital authentication. 

Worldpay and Early Warning Services to enable Paze as a checkout option

Financial institutions, such as banks and credit unions, enable Paze for eligible cardholders, eliminating the need for them to sign up or download an additional app to access the checkout option, where available. The financial organisations supporting Paze include Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo. Furthermore, using Paze incurs no extra costs.  

As per company data, 150 million consumers already have access to Paze through their bank or credit union.  

This integration addresses recent research from Worldpay, which found that 68% of consumers chose a checkout option for its convenience, and 48% abandoned their carts due to the number of steps needed to complete the checkout process.  

By working together, Worldpay and Early Warning Services aim to provide convenience and security through tokenization for online checkout. Since transactions made using Paze utilise the network tokenization framework, the consumer’s credentials are safer than traditional manual entry, and merchants can experience enhanced authorisation rates. An optimal checkout can increase conversion rates by reducing the steps and friction needed to complete a purchase.   

More updates from Worldpay

In May 2025, Worldpay announced its partnership with Exodus to optimise native card payments for self-custodial crypto wallets.   

Following this announcement, Exodus launched XOPay, a solution that enabled customers to purchase cryptocurrencies directly within a self-custodial wallet, using a credit or debit card.  

In addition, both Worldpay and Exodus continued to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritizing compliance with the industry's regulatory requirements and laws. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, partnership, checkout optimisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Early Warning, Paze, Worldpay
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Early Warning

|

Paze

|

Worldpay

|
Discover all the Company news on Early Warning and other articles related to Early Warning in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like