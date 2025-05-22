Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Worldpay expands domestic acquiring services to Colombia

Thursday 22 May 2025 12:08 CET | News

Worldpay has extended its presence in Latin America with the launch of domestic acquiring capabilities in Colombia.

 

This move adds to its existing operations in the region, where the payments provider already services large merchants in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. 

The company’s latest market entry forms part of a wider strategy to increase the global availability of its acquiring infrastructure. With Colombia’s ecommerce sector growing rapidly, the country is viewed as a strategic location for both regional expansion and supporting global merchants looking to access local consumers.

 

Worldpay has extended its presence in Latin America with the launch of domestic acquiring capabilities in Colombia.

 

Focus on local support and infrastructure

Worldpay has established a local team in Colombia to assist both domestic companies and international businesses operating in the country. These teams are expected to offer payment strategy development informed by regional consumer preferences and data-driven insights. In doing so, the company aims to facilitate cross-border commerce for Colombian merchants and improve market access for foreign firms. 

A representative from Worldpay noted that enhancing the ability of global merchants to operate in new markets, while also helping local businesses engage internationally, aligns with the firm’s long-term priorities. According to the company, Colombia's ecommerce growth represents a notable opportunity for businesses on both ends of the transaction chain. 

Worldpay’s service offering in Colombia includes ecommerce payments technology, fraud prevention tools, 3D Secure and authentication features, transaction processing (authorisation, clearing, and settlement), dispute management, and data analytics capabilities. 

The Colombian expansion follows the company’s recent entry into Mexico and extends its domestic acquiring footprint to 69 markets. Worldpay officials stated that the firm’s global network and payment solutions aim to meet the technical and operational needs of merchants navigating both local and international payment environments. 

For more information about Worldpay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, product launch, payments , fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Worldpay
Countries: Colombia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Worldpay

|
Discover all the Company news on Worldpay and other articles related to Worldpay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like