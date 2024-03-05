Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Viva.com launches Merchant Advance in Europe

Tuesday 5 March 2024 15:17 CET | News

Viva.com has announced the launch of its Merchant Advance in Europe in order to solve critical cashflow issues for multiple businesses in the region. 

Following this announcement, the new credit solution is set to solve critical cashflow issues that multiple businesses operating across the region of Europe face, while also improving the manner in which they invest in development and digitalisation. 

Viva.com’s Merchant Advance is expected to offer transparent capital to firms and traders, based on merchant’s acquiring data and information. At the same time, loan disbursement will be instant, secure, and efficient, providing businesses of any size or type with the possibility to immediately access capital for their growth processes. 

Merchant Advance is currently available in the areas of Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, with Viva.com aiming to expand to more European countries of operation soon. 

 

Viva.com has announced the launch of its Merchant Advance in Europe in order to solve critical cashflow issues for multiple businesses in the region.

More information on the product launch

Viva.com’s Merchant Advance was developed in order to leverage traders’ payment history with the company allowing access to near-instant capital with no additional problems. Included in the list of benefits is the Smart Prescoring solution, which is based on advanced payment data analysis for each firm, as well as near-instant loan disbursement, which allows customers to have access to capital in a fast, secure, and easy way. 

In addition, clients will be provided with the possibility to be charged with a single, explained fixed fee with no hidden costs and no interest charges, as well as an easy repayment method, which allows a flexible automated process with the use of a percentage of daily card sales. The repayment time will be adjustable with no late payment fees, as well as a fully digital procedure with no collateral or other commitments. 

Merchant Advance represents the latest inclusion in Viva.com’s digital payments bundle, a collection of integrated and secure services that are combined in order to accelerate the development of businesses across the region of Europe. From the procedure of acquiring and issuing to business accounts and personalised financing, Viva.com’s services aim to optimise the manner in which companies meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the market. 

 

For more information about Viva Wallet, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payments , digital payments, mobile payments, online payments, cash flow
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Viva wallet
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Viva wallet

|
Discover all the Company news on Viva wallet and other articles related to Viva wallet in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like