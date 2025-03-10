Visa introduces the 'Tap-to-Add Card' in Egypt

Visa is a global provider of digital payments, processing over 215 billion transactions annually across more than 200 countries. This advancement encourages the adoption of digital wallets, offering customers a secure payment experience. Cardholders can add their Visa contactless cards to digital wallets with a simple tap on their mobile device.
Furthermore, the Tap-to-Add Card feature upgrades both security and convenience by eliminating the process of manual entry, which is often a source of errors and a target for fraudsters attempting to access sensitive card information. When users tap, a unique one-time code is generated and validated by Visa's Chip Authenticate service, ensuring the secure provisioning of card credentials and providing a faster and safer alternative to traditional methods.
Tap-to-Add Card is designed to benefit everyone involved in the payment’s ecosystem. By providing an experience akin to in-store transactions, cardholders can enjoy a convenient and secure method for adding cards to their digital wallets, which promotes increased adoption of digital payments. For issuers, this feature helps mitigate the risks and costs associated with provisioning fraud, optimises the add-to-wallet process, reduces customer service inquiries, and increases transaction approval rates.
Supporting digital wallets worldwide, Tap-to-Add Card complies with Visa's security standards, minimising the risk of card breaches, boosting overall security, and decreasing. This leads to an improved customer experience.
Since its launch, Tap-to-Add Card demonstrated effectiveness in simplifying the card addition process for digital wallets. This highlights Visa's dedication to providing payment solutions that address market demands and upgrade digital payment experiences.
Visa officials have announced that the Tap-to-Add Card feature uses technology tailored to protect cardholder information from fraud. This feature optimises the payment process by eliminating the need for manual card entry, leading to a faster, easier, and more secure experience. Visa supports the electronic payment landscape in Egypt and the country's ambitious goal of becoming a cashless, technology-driven society.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions