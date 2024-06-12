Subscribe
News

Visa and Dash expand collaboration for real-time payments

Wednesday 12 June 2024 12:29 CET | News

US-based Dash Solutions has expanded its collaboration with Visa, utilising Visa Direct, Visa's digital payment network.

 

This collaboration allows Dash customers to send real-time payments to billions of eligible cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets. Stephen Faust, CEO of Dash Solutions, highlighted the importance of flexibility and choice in today's payment landscape, emphasizing their collaboration with Visa Direct to offer an enhanced disbursement experience through their SpendIT SendIT offering.

The integration of Visa-branded digital cards and Visa Direct into Dash Solutions' payment suite opens up new opportunities for customers in sectors such as healthcare and insurance. Representatives of Dash Solutions emphasized the transformative potential of this integration, enabling consumers to manage their finances on their terms.

Despite the prevalent use of paper checks for patient refunds in the healthcare sector, some leading organizations are adopting digital solutions. For instance, a healthcare provider that previously issued refunds via check can now digitize payouts in near real-time, enhancing the refund experience for end-users and reducing costs for the healthcare organization.

 

Working on real-time payments

Representatives of Visa stressed the importance of delivering frictionless money movement experiences, expressing Visa's enthusiasm for collaborating with Dash Solutions to provide real-time payments through Visa Direct.

This collaboration follows Dash Solutions' acquisition of KyckGlobal last year, which facilitated direct integrations with major payment networks, including Visa Direct. Dash Solutions' ownership of the KyckGlobal platform eliminates the need for additional third-party processors, resulting in cost savings and streamlined operations.

Dash Solutions recently announced significant milestones, including over USD 50 billion in total payments volume, a doubling of its disbursements segment, and a 20% increase in headcount in 2023. The company also reported revenue growth of 10x over five years.

About Dash Solutions

Dash Solutions is a payments platform based in Birmingham, US, empowering thousands of customers with digital payment and engagement program management tools. The company's versatile technologies and configurable payment solutions aim to help businesses operate more effectively. Dash Solutions has a track record of handling over USD 50 billion in payments volume.

