Virgin Money partners InMoment for memorable customer experience

Thursday 11 November 2021 13:09 CET | News

UK-based Virgin Money, a banking and financial services brand, has expanded its customer experience (CX) program with InMoment.

The company turned to their experience improvement partner, InMoment, to expand its CX efforts to include InMoment’s Touchpoint Impact Mapping.

Touchpoint Impact Mapping is an analytical approach InMoment developed to bring the emotional state of the customer to life at each journey touchpoint, creating an insight into the drivers of behaviour in the process. This approach is different as it discards traditional survey metrics, analysing only customers' comments, measuring the frequency and emotional intensity of the themes customers talk about, then highlighting the emotional peaks across an experience.

Prioritising this stage of the journey helped identify and understand any friction points in the application process and beyond. The team was able to develop an action plan to remove friction points as quickly as possible, and ultimately create memorable, positive onboarding experiences for customers.

