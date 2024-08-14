Tekmetric partners with Affirm

Following this announcement, the payment network Affirm announced the expanded partnership with Tekmetric, an automotive repair shop management solution that was designed to develop auto repair businesses across the nation. Through this collaboration, the auto repair shops that leverage Tekmetric’s platform, which is powered by Stripe Connect, are set to offer their customers the ability to pay over time with Affirm for online and in-person solutions.
In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
Throughout this strategic deal, these auto repair shops will have the possibility to add Affirm as a payment option in a simple and efficient manner. By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved clients and individuals will be enabled to split the total cost of their purchase into monthly and biweekly payments, for as low as 0% APR. At the same time, they will be shown the total cost of their purchase and will not need to pay more than they agree to upfront. This process will take place as Affirm does not charge late or hidden fees.
In addition, Tekmetric is set to join Affirm’s network of approximately 292.000 retail partners, including Amazon, Casper, Newegg, SeatGeek, Royal Caribbean, Priceline, American Airlines, and more.
By offering Affirm at checkout, the company aims to optimise the process of driving overall sales, as well as increase average order value and reach new customers. It will also improve client experience and satisfaction by providing flexible payment plans, and drive loyalty through versatile transaction choices.
