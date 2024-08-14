Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Tekmetric partners with Affirm

Wednesday 14 August 2024 14:26 CET | News

Tekmetric has announced its partnership with the payment network Affirm in order to bring flexible payment options and methods to auto repair shops. 

Following this announcement, the payment network Affirm announced the expanded partnership with Tekmetric, an automotive repair shop management solution that was designed to develop auto repair businesses across the nation. Through this collaboration, the auto repair shops that leverage Tekmetric’s platform, which is powered by Stripe Connect, are set to offer their customers the ability to pay over time with Affirm for online and in-person solutions. 

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Tekmetric has announced its partnership with the payment network Affirm in order to bring flexible payment options and methods to auto repair shops.

More information on the announcement

Throughout this strategic deal, these auto repair shops will have the possibility to add Affirm as a payment option in a simple and efficient manner. By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved clients and individuals will be enabled to split the total cost of their purchase into monthly and biweekly payments, for as low as 0% APR. At the same time, they will be shown the total cost of their purchase and will not need to pay more than they agree to upfront. This process will take place as Affirm does not charge late or hidden fees. 

In addition, Tekmetric is set to join Affirm’s network of approximately 292.000 retail partners, including Amazon, Casper, Newegg, SeatGeek, Royal Caribbean, Priceline, American Airlines, and more. 

By offering Affirm at checkout, the company aims to optimise the process of driving overall sales, as well as increase average order value and reach new customers. It will also improve client experience and satisfaction by providing flexible payment plans, and drive loyalty through versatile transaction choices. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Affirm, Tekmetric
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Affirm

|

Tekmetric

|
Discover all the Company news on Affirm and other articles related to Affirm in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like