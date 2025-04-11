Subscribe
News

Tap Payments gains UAE licence, achieves full GCC fintech compliance

Friday 11 April 2025 12:34 CET | News

Tap Payments has received a Retail Payment Services Licence from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), completing its regulatory approvals across all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

With the UAE licence in place, Tap Payments is now fully licenced to operate in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and the UAE. This allows Tap Payments to offer businesses a stable and compliant payment infrastructure that supports expansion across borders, simplifies transactions, and reduces friction in the digital commerce space.

Enabling growth in the UAE’s digital economy

The UAE’s digital payments market is expanding rapidly, with transaction value expected to reach USD 80.37 billion by 2025 and a projected CAGR of 13.8% through 2029. This upward trend is bolstered by national strategies such as the Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims for 90% of all payments to be cashless by 2026.



Tap Payments’ newly acquired licence positions it to support businesses aiming to grow within the UAE’s dynamic fintech environment, which currently hosts more than 180 licenced fintech firms.

Tap Payments specialises in localised payment solutions built around local payment preferences, regulatory requirements, and the practical needs of merchants. Its single-integration platform allows businesses to reach customers across the MENA without facing regulatory or technical barriers.

The company's infrastructure supports key businesses in the UAE, including Flydubai, Wego, InsuranceMarket, Prypco, and LuLu Hypermarkets, as well as merchants across the region, such as Talabat, Careem, Trendyol, and TikTok.

Supporting cross-border expansion

With full regulatory approval across the GCC, Tap Payments enables businesses to:

  • Access advanced, conversion-boosting payment tools;

  • Scale operations across borders;

  • Operate within a secure and fully compliant framework;

  • Improve fraud prevention and infrastructure security.

This regulatory milestone also aligns with broader regional goals, including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which targets a shift toward non-cash transactions and digital transformation. Tap Payments’ expanding role in the MENA fintech space underlines its commitment to helping the region’s digital economy and supporting businesses with payment services.


Central Bank of the UAE

Tap Payments

