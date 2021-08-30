|
News

PayPal is exploring a stock-trading platform

Thursday 2 September 2021 15:15 CET | News

PayPal has announced it is exploring ways to allow stock trading on its platform for customers in the US.

As part of the expansion, according to one of the sources, PayPal hired a brokerage to lead ‘Invest at PayPal’, a previously unreported division of the payments service provider. The move comes amid a retail trading surge that brought millions of new investors into the stock market, along with more regulatory scrutiny for some brokerage firms

The US-based company recently hired brokerage industry veteran Rich Hagen as part of the move, according to one of the sources. A PayPal stock-trading launch would come at competitive time for the fintech industry. Square, PayPal, Robinhood and SoFi offer a list of overlapping products and describe the same mission of being a one-stop-shop for finance, according to CNBC. Cryptocurrency and stock trading are seen as ways to keep consumers engaged on these payment platforms.


