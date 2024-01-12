Onbe partners with TimeForge to launch digital tip payouts

TimeForge’s software solution eliminates the inconvenience of calculating tip pools and reconciling credit card tips by making it simple to sync data between POS and payroll platforms. This ensures that restaurant employees receive accurate payouts. The solution also allows restaurants to replace cash tips with more secure and convenient options that fit how today’s workforce prefers to pay and get paid: digitally and instantly.
When integrated with Onbe’s payouts gateway, the fully managed solution helps restaurants automate many aspects of the tip distribution process and capabilities from Onbe’s features such as built-in fraud prevention and escheatment services that make money management and bookkeeping even simpler. Workers also have access to simple online and mobile account tools, allowing them to easily track, manage and move their money.
