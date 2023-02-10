Subscribe
Ginger Payments expands to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Friday 10 February 2023 13:53 CET | News

Netherlands-based online payment platform Ginger Payments has announced launching in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. 

The company is already offering its services in the Benelux countries and in Scandinavia. Ginger is a payment platform for banks and financial institutions that aims to expand upon their customer service. The company offers a complete ecommerce payment solution with a flexible and modular platform that can also map the POS terminal, customer onboarding, and omnichannel billing.


Ginger’s features

Ginger's offering differentiates itself from existing platforms by being entirely cloud-based, offering simple APIs, and using a transparent PaaS model. According to a Ginger representative, the plan is now to successfully establish Ginger in the German-speaking area and thus follow the example of other European markets. Especially in the DACH region, there are many market competitors.

Ginger is a payments company trusted by banks and acquirers, with clients like EMS (a Fiserv & ABN AMRO company) and Rabobank. Ginger offers, among others, the tech component of a white-label PSP (payment solutions provider) making sure that banks can become PSPs themselves.

 

Ximedes takeover

In June 2022, software company Ximedes, active in the field of fin- and faretech, acquired Ginger. Ximedes builds bespoke software, focusing on Open Banking and Open Public Transport systems. In recent years, Ximedes has completed a series of strategic acquisitions to expand its position as a European fintech company. The acquisition of Ginger fits right into this strategy.

Ginger provides online payment solutions enabling banks and fintechs to help their merchants accept payments. They have established a clientele of banks and fintechs in Western Europe, and together with Ximedes, it plans to expand further across Europe. This acquisition strengthened Ximedes’ ability to deliver end-to-end solutions to financial institutions (FIs) by combining a SaaS-based payment solution with its existing software development capabilities. 

Ginger’s white-label PSP

Ginger offers a white-label payment platform for banks and acquirers that offers technology users may need to serve their merchants. Users can offer different solutions per customer segment or country all in their own branding, colours, and font. Additionally, customers can offer an integrated ecommerce, POS, and acquiring solution on 1 contract to their merchants. 

The solution includes automated onboarding for Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) and smooth integration with all relevant shopping cart plugins, SDKs, and APIs. Users are provided with a unified transaction overview in one Merchant Portal for insights and reporting, as well as a unified reporting and reconciliation overview in your Admin Portal.

More: Link


Keywords: expansion, cloud services, API, payment processing, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Ginger Payments
Countries: Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland
