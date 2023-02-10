Ginger Payments expands to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

The company is already offering its services in the Benelux countries and in Scandinavia. Ginger is a payment platform for banks and financial institutions that aims to expand upon their customer service. The company offers a complete ecommerce payment solution with a flexible and modular platform that can also map the POS terminal, customer onboarding, and omnichannel billing.
Ginger's offering differentiates itself from existing platforms by being entirely cloud-based, offering simple APIs, and using a transparent PaaS model. According to a Ginger representative, the plan is now to successfully establish Ginger in the German-speaking area and thus follow the example of other European markets. Especially in the DACH region, there are many market competitors.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions