News

FSB collects input on data framework for cross-border payments

Tuesday 14 December 2021 11:19 CET | News

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has announced it is conducting a survey to collect feedback on how existing national and regional data frameworks interact with and affect the functioning, regulation, and supervision of cross-border payment arrangements.

Specifically, the survey seeks information on frameworks governing access to data, data privacy, security, or storage; requirements for data retention; and multilateral or bilateral trade agreements covering use and sharing of data across borders.

It also seeks information on the implementation of international standards from the FSB and other standard-setting bodies, and other international effects, arrangements or agreements that jurisdictions may implement that could affect cross-border data flows.

The survey will remain open until 14 January 2022.


Keywords: data, cross-border payments, survey, regulation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
