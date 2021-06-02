FQX secures USD 4.7 mln in seed funding

FQX is developing a short-term financing and payment instrument, the eNote, which the funding should help scale. The eNote is an unconditional promise, based on blockchain technology, to pay a specific sum to another party at a specific future date and can be flexibly sold and transferred to any third party. Banks or fintechs can integrate this eNote infrastructure into their financing platforms.
Venture capital investor Earlybird led the financing round with participation of financial service company SIX’s corporate venture arm. eNotesTM are based on ‘promissory notes’, which were formerly a written legal instrument, in which one party promises to pay a determinate sum of money under specific terms. FQX has a patent-pending authentication mechanism based on regulated electronic signatures provided by telecommunications provider Swisscom.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions