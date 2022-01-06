|
Chinese banks face slower loan growth

Thursday 6 January 2022 13:21 CET | News

Chinese banks have rushed to meet the state’s annual credit limit by buying low-risk financial products rather than issuing loans.

Increasing demand for acceptance of bankers guaranteed by issuers and technically classified as loans has reduced interest banks paid to nearly 0% in the second half of December 2021. On December 23, 2021, it reached a record low of 0.007%.

This is much lower than the average cost of capital of a Chinese bank of 2.5% for the same period, and rather than the risk of suffering a big loss by issuing its own loan at a high interest rate, the money is accepted by low-yielding bankers.

President Xi Jinping’s administration wants banks to lend more to SMEs in government-favourite sectors, especially agriculture and new energy vehicles.

Loan officials said purchasing banker consent to meet year-end loan quotas is the safest way to support the government’s policy goals.


Keywords: banks, regulation, financial services, financial institutions, SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: China
