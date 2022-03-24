Cellulant and UBA to expand payments in across Africa

The countries in question are Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Liberia, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Senegal.
This network represents one of the primary tools in bringing together Africa’s fragmented payments ecosystem, ensuring Cellulant’s payment gateway, Tingg, is available to a large number of merchants and consumers in each of these markets, according to the press release. Already, over USD 15 billion in gross value payments are processed by Cellulant across the shared markets and this partnership has the scope to expand the numbers.
Cellulant representatives stated that they believe that fintech and banks need to have a deeper collaboration in expanding opportunities that will help facilitate payments and collections for businesses and their consumers across all sectors of the economy. The partnership with UBA extend their reach across the continent and gives merchants and consumers the opportunity to streamline digital payments service directly through their bank.
The announcement is the latest in a line of new partnerships for Cellulant, as it continues to expand its network. Tingg is now available via 120 banks and is a one-stop payment gateway for multinational corporations, mid-caps, and small and medium enterprises alike.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions