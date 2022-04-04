|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Axis Bank partners RBIH to advance women financial inclusion

Monday 4 April 2022 14:05 CET | News

India-based private sector bank Axis Bank has announced its association with The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH).

The partnership is a step towards the Swanari TechSprint initiative that aims at advancing digital financial inclusion for women across the nation. RBIH will host Swanari TechSprint in April 2022 to create and produce smart, creative, and sustainable solutions for underserved, low, and middle income (LMI) women and for women-owned enterprises in India.

With this launch, RBIH will create a platform for fintechs, financial service providers, innovators and subject matter experts to collaborate, ideate, and solve specific problems and code prototype solutions in real-time. This partnership will allow Axis Bank to strengthen its commitment toward financial inclusion and reinforce its Bharat Bank strategy of offering last-mile connectivity.

Axis Bank offers a spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SMEs, Agriculture and Retail Businesses.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, financial inclusion, unbanked, fintech
Categories: Payments General
Companies:
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like