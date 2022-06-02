Visa teams with Fundbox to enable payments for SMEs

In addition to the Fundbox Flex Card, Fundbox and Visa will work together in the coming months in an effort to introduce a series of new payment products, including a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution for small businesses looking for flexible payment options when making purchases, and a push-to-card transfer option for instant fund disbursement through Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time money movement network.
Fundbox Flex Pay is a spend management solution that helps business owners manage payables while providing flexibility around how and when to fund expenses. Fundbox has seen significant growth and quick adoption of the product, and reports payment volume increasing over 80% quarter-over-quarter, and the median active customer using it over five times a month. The Fundbox Flex Visa Debit Card brings the power of Flex Pay to card-accepting merchants, enabling payments for expenses like travel, supplies and incidentals.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions