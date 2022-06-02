Subscribe
Visa teams with Fundbox to enable payments for SMEs

Thursday 2 June 2022 11:57 CET | News

Visa has announced that it is partnering with Fundbox, a US-based embedded working capital platform for small businesses.
The first step in this collaboration is the launch of the Fundbox Flex Visa Debit Card, issued by Pathward, which helps small business customers better manage their cash outflows.

In addition to the Fundbox Flex Card, Fundbox and Visa will work together in the coming months in an effort to introduce a series of new payment products, including a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution for small businesses looking for flexible payment options when making purchases, and a push-to-card transfer option for instant fund disbursement through Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time money movement network.

Fundbox Flex Pay is a spend management solution that helps business owners manage payables while providing flexibility around how and when to fund expenses. Fundbox has seen significant growth and quick adoption of the product, and reports payment volume increasing over 80% quarter-over-quarter, and the median active customer using it over five times a month. The Fundbox Flex Visa Debit Card brings the power of Flex Pay to card-accepting merchants, enabling payments for expenses like travel, supplies and incidentals.


More: Link


