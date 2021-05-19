|
VIALET selects Tribe Payments to provide issuer and acquirer processing services

Wednesday 19 May 2021 15:01 CET | News

UK-based payment technology company Tribe Payments has announced that it has been selected by VIALET, a Lithuania-based alternative financial solutions company, to provide issuer and acquirer processing services.

The partnership is part of VIALET’s ongoing plans to build a payment infrastructure based on its own principal membership of the major payment schemes. VIALET is already live with Tribe for acquirer processing and 3-D Secure. They are also set to use Tribe’s end-to-end payments platform to launch several issuing products, including both digital and physical credit and business cards with Google Pay and Apple Pay options.

Through its issuer and acquirer processing platform, ISAAC, and its risk management solutions, Tribe provides modular technology to enable banks, fintechs, and acquirers to power bespoke payments programmes. By using Tribe’s solutions and data-driven controls, VIALET can shape their customer experience and deliver enhanced payments services.


