|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Uber, EBANX partner for PIX payments in Brazil

Monday 16 November 2020 15:12 CET | News

Uber and EBANX have partnered in Brazil for payments made with PIX, the instant payment system launched by the country's Central Bank.

Brazilians will be able to pay for their Uber rides and Uber Eats orders with PIX, and EBANX, through its company EBANX Pagamentos, that offers local payment processing in Brazil, will be the exclusive partner of the tech company in processing these payments. This is one more step in the growing partnership between the two companies in Latin America, according to the official press release.

The partnership between Uber and EBANX for payments with PIX adds to the existing integration of the two companies for Uber Cash in Brazil, which started in 2019. As of November 16 2020, users in Brazil will be able to use PIX to get Uber Cash. They will also be able to pay for orders with the new payment method directly at Uber Eats – this feature will be released gradually over the course of the day and over the next few weeks.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Uber, EBANX, partnership, PIX, payments, Brazil, Central Bank of Brazil, EBAX Pagamentos, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like