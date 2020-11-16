Uber, EBANX partner for PIX payments in Brazil

Brazilians will be able to pay for their Uber rides and Uber Eats orders with PIX, and EBANX, through its company EBANX Pagamentos, that offers local payment processing in Brazil, will be the exclusive partner of the tech company in processing these payments. This is one more step in the growing partnership between the two companies in Latin America, according to the official press release.
The partnership between Uber and EBANX for payments with PIX adds to the existing integration of the two companies for Uber Cash in Brazil, which started in 2019. As of November 16 2020, users in Brazil will be able to use PIX to get Uber Cash. They will also be able to pay for orders with the new payment method directly at Uber Eats – this feature will be released gradually over the course of the day and over the next few weeks.
