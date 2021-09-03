|
SurePay raises EUR 12.2 mln to fuel international expansion

Friday 3 September 2021 09:23 CET | News

Payments company SurePay, provider of Confirmation of Payee (CoP) in the UK and Benelux, has raised a EUR 12.2 million funding round.

The funding was led by Connected Capital with Iris Capital, joining Rabo Frontier Ventures to boost the company’s international expansion.

The funding will support hiring new business development teams in Germany, the UK, a cross border team, and new IT experts to scale the technology platform and further develop new customer solutions.

The company plans to launch bulk payments related products, cross border payments, and expand SurePay PayID, a Pay Your Contacts solution, to offer new methods of secure and seamless payment services to its customers. The CoP for Organisation’s resolution, based on its Confirmation of Payee algorithm, will thus be made accessible across Europe.


Keywords: funding, expansion, online payments, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
