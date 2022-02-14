|
Sticpay introduces new Forex brokers cashbacks

Monday 14 February 2022 13:54 CET | News

Global digital wallet provider Sticpay has announced it expands its Forex cashback service by introducing six new brokers to its portfolio.

The Forex Cashback programme was first introduced by Sticpay in 2021 and currently counts for 15 brokers, including FX Choice, Errante, Just Forex, and Iron FX.

The amount of cashback depends on the volume of transactions and the broker used. However, the user doesn’t need to fill in a special form or make a claim for the cashback as the amount earned will be automatically deposited onto their Sticpay account, which makes trading Forex easier. 

Based on the broker of the client’s choice, as well as the country in which the broker is regulated and the average spread on the EUR/USD currency pair, clients can expect cashback of up to USD 15 per week, for a 0.5 average spread.


