Santander announces instant payments for companies in Europe and Brazil

Wednesday 30 March 2022 15:31 CET | News

Spain-based Santander Bank has launched a new international payments solution for companies from Europe and Brazil.

The bank is the first one in Europe to launch a custom-built payments solution that allows customers to make transfers into Brazil in local currencies and in real time. The new service is provided through Santander’s PagoNxt and is designed to shorten the payment times between transfers from several days to just minutes, while also removing the need of FX documentation and third parties.

SMEs and corporate clients in Spain can also use the One Trade solution to make instant payments in BRL to recipients from Brazil through online banking. Customers from additional markets outside Spain will be added into the programme in the following month of 2022.

In 2021 alone, around 5,000 Spanish SMEs processed payments to companies in Brazil, counting for over EUR 4 billion spent. Santander Bank’s new solution aims to facilitate cross-border payments and integrate digital banks into the ecosystem, including the ones that don’t currently support international payments.

